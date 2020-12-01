Rally, signature campaign mark World AIDS Day

Erode

01 December 2020 22:05 IST

Administering of pledge, conduct of awareness rally and signature campaign marked the observance of World AIDS Day here on Tuesday.

The day is observed globally on December 1 to create awareness among the students and the public to unite in the fight against HIV and also to express solidarity for the people living with HIV. The current year’s theme is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility” and a programme was organised by the district wing of the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society on the Collectorate premises during which Collector C. Kathiravan administered pledge to government staff.

Mr. Kathiravan also distributed free bus passes to 10 persons who were affected by HIV and also educational assistance to students affected by HIV who scored high marks in their board examinations.

Later, he flagged off a vehicle for the blood bank functioning at the District Headquarters and Hospital in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority S. Lakshmi and other officials. A signature campaign to create awareness on HIV was also organised.

In Salem, Collector S.A. Raman administered pledge to government staff and also took part in the signature campaign. He said that from April 2019 to March 2020, 2,12,917 persons were screened for HIV virus and 637 were found with infections. Also, 1,05,250 pregnant women were screened in which 22 were found with infections. All were undergoing treatment at the Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres, he added.

Mr. Raman said that 11 Integrated counselling and testing centres were functioning in the district in which 57,334 persons were provided counselling. An awareness rally was also held in which women participated in large numbers.