Rally, signature campaign mark World AIDS Day in districts

Administering of pledge and conduct of awareness rally marked the observance of World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam flagged off an awareness rally. Staff and nursing students took out a rally with messages on the theme “End inequalities. End AIDS.”

The messages highlighted the need for special attention on reaching people to educate and control the disease. Participants said that counselling and testing centres are functioning at the government hospitals in the district and asked the patients to undergo treatment.

In Erode, District Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off an awareness rally and also inaugurated a signature campaign.

He also distributed certificates and cash prizes to students who won the designing competitions held to mark the day.

Also, certificates were distributed to 37 frontline workers for their service during COVID-19 and also in the fight against HIV.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds:

In Krishnagiri, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurated the World AIDS Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, he called for creating awareness and voluntary blood testing to prevent new infections.

In Dharmapuri,

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini underlined the need to create awareness on HIV to prevent infection and its spread.

Signature campaign

Similarly, the day also underlined the necessity of creating a compassionate and an inclusive society for those affected by AIDS. A mass signature campaign to eliminate AIDS was also inaugurated by the Collector.