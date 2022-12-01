Rally, signature campaign mark World AIDS Day in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri

December 01, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

World AIDS Day being observed at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Students taking out a rally on World Aids Day in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The World AIDS Day was flagged off here through various programmes by the district administration on Thursday.

The World AIDS Day, 2022 is being marked under the theme “Equalise’ to end inequalities that was slowing the fight against the disease.  Underling the theme to end inequities and disparities that was seen to slowing the fight against AIDS, Collector K. Shanthi flagged off the day with rallies and a signature campaign here at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the administration, in Dharmapuri, a total of 2,180 people infected by HIV have been provided with free bus pass since 2010; 1,681 people are being provided with monthly assistance of ₹1,000. 

Further, since 2021, education assistance of ₹2,000 for HIV affected elementary school students; ₹3,000 for students studying in class 6 to 12; and ₹5,000 for students pursuing higher education is being provided by the administration. This entailed disbursement of ₹4.35 lakh to students since the start of the scheme, the administration said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Krishnagiri, World AIDS Day was marked by rallies taken out by students. Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy administered the World AIDS Day oath here at the Collectorate

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US