  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: Line-ups released

Rally, signature campaign mark World AIDS Day in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri

December 01, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
World AIDS Day being observed at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

World AIDS Day being observed at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Students taking out a rally on World Aids Day in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Students taking out a rally on World Aids Day in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The World AIDS Day was flagged off here through various programmes by the district administration on Thursday.

The World AIDS Day, 2022 is being marked under the theme “Equalise’ to end inequalities that was slowing the fight against the disease.  Underling the theme to end inequities and disparities that was seen to slowing the fight against AIDS, Collector K. Shanthi flagged off the day with rallies and a signature campaign here at the Collectorate.

According to the administration, in Dharmapuri, a total of 2,180 people infected by HIV have been provided with free bus pass since 2010; 1,681 people are being provided with monthly assistance of ₹1,000. 

Further, since 2021, education assistance of ₹2,000 for HIV affected elementary school students; ₹3,000 for students studying in class 6 to 12; and ₹5,000 for students pursuing higher education is being provided by the administration. This entailed disbursement of ₹4.35 lakh to students since the start of the scheme, the administration said.

In Krishnagiri, World AIDS Day was marked by rallies taken out by students. Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy administered the World AIDS Day oath here at the Collectorate

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.