Rally, sapling planting mark World Water Day

Students with placards stressing on water conservation take out a rally on World Water Day in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Rally stressing water conservation and planting of saplings marked the World Water Day observance here on Tuesday.

At an awareness rally organised by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off the rally, in which students held placards on the theme “Ground Water: Making the Invisible Visible”. They said that the day is observed on March 22 every year, since 1993, to focus on the importance of freshwater and wanted the public to extend their support in water conservation. “Water conservation is not just for a day, but it should be done throughout the year”, the placards urged.

Students also stressed on having rainwater harvesting structures in every household and called for a united fight against plastics. At seperate events held in the city, saplings were also planted by various government departments and by the corporation.

