Coimbatore

Rally, sapling planting mark International Tiger Day in STR

S P Saravanan ERODE July 29, 2022 19:53 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:53 IST

Rallies, planting of saplings and conduct of various competitions marked the International Tiger Day celebrations at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Friday.

At an event organised by the Hasanur forest range of Hasanur Division, saplings were planted at the Government Higher Secondary School at Hasanur.

Later, school students, forest staff, tribal people and members of NAGSO, an NGO, took out a rally from the school to the forest office at Hasanur. They raised slogans on protecting tiger and forest resources. Prizes were distributed to winners of essay, chess and drawing competitions held on the occasion.

