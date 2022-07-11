Rally marks World Population Day observance in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran flagging off the World Population Day awareness rally on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday flagged off an awareness rally from the Regional Deputy Director’s office at Race Course, as part of World Population Day observance in Coimbatore.

The theme for World Population Day 2022 is “Let’s embrace family welfare, create a new chapter in our progress”.

More than 300 students and nurses participated in the rally carrying awareness banners and chanting of slogans on subjects such as population growth and gender awareness. Informative pamphlets were also distributed to the public.

P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health services, and Nirmala, Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, also took part.