Rally against child marriage taken out

Students taking out an awareness rally against child marriage in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

With Krishnagiri district reporting high number of child marriages, the district administration took out a rally on Friday to spread awareness against it.

The rally, organised under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, witnessed over 1,000 students participating, holding placards with child helpline numbers.

Flagging off the rally, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said the State government was fully committed to eliminating child marriages in the State.