Rallies, planting saplings mark World Environment Day in Erode

June 05, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Awareness rallies and planting of saplings marked the World Environment Day across the district here on Monday.

The current year’s theme focuses on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign, “Beat Plastic Pollution,”. 

A rally was organised by Talavadi forest range of Hasanur division and participants, including children with disabilities, took out a march from Soosaipuram Junction to Soosaipuram village. Later, they planted saplings at Doddagajanur village. Likewise, Forest Department staff at Anthiyur forest range staff planted saplings on the premises of Anthiyur Government Boys Higher Secondary School. 

NSS students of the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam took out a bicycle rally from the college to Ondiyur village in Sadumugai panchayat in Sathyamangalam block and planted saplings in the village. Likewise, saplings were planted at various places across the district on the day. 

