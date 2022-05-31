Rallies mark World No Tobacco Day observance in Erode

Brahma Kumaris organised an awareness programme to mark World No Tobacco Day in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

May 31, 2022 17:26 IST

About nine lakh people who consume tobacco die in the country every year

Awareness rally against the ill-effects of consuming tobacco, administering pledge and awareness drama marked the World No Tobacco Day observance in the district here on Tuesday.

At a rally organised by the health department, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy flagged off a rally from Kalingarayan Guest House in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that about nine lakh people who consume tobacco die in the country every year and called for creating more awareness among the people. He said that the State government had banned tobacco products and the police continue to register cases against the stockists and sellers of tobacco products. A pledge was also administered to the participants.

At bus stand premises, Brahma Kumaris organised a drama to create awareness on the ill-effects of tobacco. Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar were present. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to the public on the occasion.