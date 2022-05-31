Rallies mark World No Tobacco Day observance in Erode
About nine lakh people who consume tobacco die in the country every year
Awareness rally against the ill-effects of consuming tobacco, administering pledge and awareness drama marked the World No Tobacco Day observance in the district here on Tuesday.
At a rally organised by the health department, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy flagged off a rally from Kalingarayan Guest House in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni.
Addressing the media, the Minister said that about nine lakh people who consume tobacco die in the country every year and called for creating more awareness among the people. He said that the State government had banned tobacco products and the police continue to register cases against the stockists and sellers of tobacco products. A pledge was also administered to the participants.
At bus stand premises, Brahma Kumaris organised a drama to create awareness on the ill-effects of tobacco. Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar were present. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to the public on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.