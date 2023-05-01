Rallies by trade unions mark May Day celebrations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

May 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Rallies and flag hoisting by trade unions, and grama sabha meetings marked May Day celebrations here on Monday.

Members of CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) and AITUC (All India Trade Union Congress) took out a rally in the city, highlighting their demands. Representatives of the trade unions urged the Central government to withdraw conversion of 44 labour laws into four simplified codes: on industrial relations, wages, social security and safety issues.

The Coimbatore District Textile Workers’ Union affiliated to the Hind Mazdoor Sabha hoisted a flag at its office to celebrate the day. The union demanded reinstatement of workers at mills run by National Textile Corporation, and settle their wage dues for the last three years.

Participating in the Grama Sabha meeting at Ikkarai Boluvampatti Panchayat in Thondamuthur Panchayat Union as a special observer, District Collector Krakthi Kumar Pati urged people to desist from using plastic materials, and to develop the habit of segregating wastes at source.

The Collector also explained about the advantages of Naan Mudhalvan and Kalloori Kanavu schemes for uplift of the student community. In Tiruppur district, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan took part in the Grama Sabha meeting at Nagammanaickenpatti village in Vellakovil Panchayat Union as special observer.

District Collector S. Vineeth took part in the Grama Sabha meeting in Kanakkampalayam. Highlighting the importance of environmental upkeep, the Collector planted saplings.