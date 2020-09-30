Rajnath Singh launches Defence India Startup Challenge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched the Defence India Startup Challenge and along with it, ‘Guidelines - iDEX Technology and Product Management’.

The guidelines, which is 35 page to 40 page document, is authored by Vish Sahasranamam, CEO of Forge, Coimbatore.

This will be useful for start-ups, innovators, defence bodies, and government officials who are involved in the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) projects. The iDEX is a Central government programme that supports innovation and technology development in the defence sector.

Mr. Sahasranamam told The Hindu that in India, traditionally, project finance management approach is adopted while funding scientific and technology development projects. However, to translate laboratory discoveries to military-grade products, the best practices followed in leading technology companies need to be adopted.

The product management guidelines for iDEX envisions a unified framework for all administrative procedures. The stakeholders will have access to relevant live data on a dashboard created for this purpose. It will also be a tool for the innovators to co-create with the military users.

The guidelines have examples and illustrations and is more a guide book. The iDEX dashboard created for every project will have these guidelines incorporated in it.

Forge, Coimbatore, has been a partner for iDEX for more than two years now and has played a key rile in iDEX projects, he added.