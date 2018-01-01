Rajini fans celebrate by bursting crackers, distributing sweets

Actor Rajinikanth’s announcing his entry into politics, set off celebrations among his fans in the district on Sunday. At various places in the city and rural areas, his fans distributed sweets and burst crackers.

At the Sundarapuram Junction, around 50 of his fans burst crackers and distributed sweets. M. Anandhan, an organiser of the Podanur Rajinikanth Fan Club, said this was the news they had been waiting for a long time.

A group of fans from Kurichi led by K.M. Suresh offered special prayers at the Koniamman Temple and did ‘angapradakshinam’. It was a decision the fans had been waiting for over 20 years, he said.

The actor’s entry would bring about a change in the State politics, said M.M. Sherif, district organiser of the Rajinikanth Fans’ Association. They would also offer special prayers in temples and mosques, he added.

There are around 2,000 registered and unregistered fans association in the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman said though anybody could enter politics not all could be as successful as former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The actor (Rajinikanth) was yet to reach out to the poor and marginalised sections of the society and he would have to work very hard to succeed in politics. And, his success depended on how he would act in the coming days, he added.