Rajdeepan Swaminathan assumes office as president of EO in Coimbatore

EO president

Coimbatore Rajdeepan Swaminathan, Managing Director of Sasi Group, has assumed office as president of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) for 2022-2023.

According to a press release, the group includes Sasi Advertising, established in 1979, Sasi Creative Colleges established in 2009, and Sasi Realty established in 2013.

Startup focuses on Tiruppur

Fashinza, an artificial Intelligence driven B2B marketplace and real-time global supply chain for fashion brands and retailers, is extending financing options to garment manufacturers in Tiruppur and also supporting them with technology for real time tracking and monitoring of production.

Fashinza recently raised a $100 million (₹770 crore) in Series B funding round. It will use the funds to create a sustainable supply chain for the global fashion industry.

“India is a hub for apparel manufacturing, with significant and huge contributions from Jaipur, Ludhiana and Tiruppur. At Fashinza our aim is to help apparel manufacturers – big and small – improve efficiencies and capacities so that they can grow their business,” adds Pawan Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Fashinza.