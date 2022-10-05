Rajasthan native arrested in jewellery missing case in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 05, 2022 19:56 IST

The Variety Hall police on Tuesday arrested a Rajasthan native in connection with disappearance of 13.5 kg of gold ornaments belonging to a Bengaluru-based wholesale jewellery supplier. The arrested was identified as K. Hanuman, a resident of R.G. Street in Coimbatore.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a Bengaluru-based jewellery supplier that 13.5 kg of gold jewellery, entrusted to Hanuman to be distributed to various jewellery showrooms, were missing. The alleged misappropriation took place between August 10 and September 9 this year.

The police arrested Hanuman on Tuesday and he was remanded in judicial custody. The missing jewellery was not recovered from him. The police are on the lookout for a man namely Thalpath Singh of Rajasthan, who is a former employee of the wholesale jewellery supplier. The investigating team suspects that Singh absconded with the missing ornaments.

