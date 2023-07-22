Rajasthan native arrested for possessing live rounds at Coimbatore airport

July 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 42-year-old Delhi-bound passenger belonging to Rajasthan was arrested by the Peelamedu police after two bullets were detected in his baggage during checks conducted prior to boarding at the Coimbatore airport. The arrested person, identified as Shyam Singh, claimed that he had no idea about the origin of the bullets. The police are looking for clues from CCTV footages, sources said.

Case against unidentified bag-snatcher

The Singanallur police have registered a case against an alleged bag-snatcher based on a complaint lodged by Pushpa of Jothi Nagar. The unidentified person, who was said to have alighted from an auto rickshaw, had fled with the bag after causing the fall of Pushpa who was riding a moped with her daughter on the pillion. A police team is investigating, sources said.

Sudanese national dies of accident injuries

A Sudanese national, Ibrahim, who was admitted to hospital along with a compatriot following an accident caused by collision of two-wheelers succumbed to injuries on Friday. The accident that took place at Oppanakkara Street had caused the death of a police head constable K. Marimuthu (49) and grievous injuries to Ibrahim (24) and compatriot Suhaib (22), whose condition was said to be serious.

Straying elephant chased into forest

The Forest department has chased into forest area a lone elephant that had strayed out into human habitations at Marudhamalai. A forest team has cautioned people against moving out alone at vulnerable locations, through public address system.