Coimbatore

Raja’s speech not condemned by Stalin: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss charged that DMK president M.K. Stalin did not condemn his party MP A. Raja’s remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

During a campaign here, Dr. Anbumani urged women to boycott the DMK in the upcoming elections, terming Mr. Raja’s speech derogatory. This showed that the DMK did not respect women or motherhood, Dr. Anbumani said.

The PMK leader also alleged that no leader from the DMK-led alliance condemned the speech. The PMK would have removed from the party any member who had passed remarks disrespecting women. Mr. Stalin was not qualified to be either to Opposition leader or a Chief Ministerial candidate, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 12:43:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/rajas-speech-not-condemned-by-stalin-anbumani/article34179965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY