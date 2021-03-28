Raja’s speech not condemned by Stalin: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss charged that DMK president M.K. Stalin did not condemn his party MP A. Raja’s remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

During a campaign here, Dr. Anbumani urged women to boycott the DMK in the upcoming elections, terming Mr. Raja’s speech derogatory. This showed that the DMK did not respect women or motherhood, Dr. Anbumani said.

The PMK leader also alleged that no leader from the DMK-led alliance condemned the speech. The PMK would have removed from the party any member who had passed remarks disrespecting women. Mr. Stalin was not qualified to be either to Opposition leader or a Chief Ministerial candidate, he said.