Raja. M. Shanmugham, nominated as a non-official member for the Board of Trade and the Notification

COIMBATORE The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Department of Commerce, has nominated Raja. M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association as a non-official member for the Board of Trade and the Notification.

The Board of Trade, chaired by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, advises the Government on policy measures to improve the country’s foreign trade.

The terms of reference for the non-official members include providing a platform to States and Union Territories to provide State-oriented perspectives on trade policy and act as a facilitator in implementation of district export hub events, including sensitisation workshops, and identification and promotion of identified products, according to a press release from the Association.