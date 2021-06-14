Raja Gopal Sunkara takes charge as Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner

Coimbatore

14 June 2021 23:37 IST

Coimbatore Corporation’s priority would be containing COVID-19 spread and getting ready for the third wave of the pandemic, Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said here on Monday.

Earlier, he took charge as Commissioner from P. Kumaravel Pandian.

With the city recording around 500 COVID-19 positive cases a day, he said his priority would be to bring down the number of cases by following the State Government-given guidelines.

He would also focus on improving water supply, street light, roads and issue of birth and death certificate and activate the social media accounts of the Corporation and take grievance petition from the public.

On the illegal reopening of shops during the lockdown, Mr. Sunkara said he would review the functioning of zonal enforcement teams and ask them to close down shops that were not permitted to reopen.

Likewise, he would also review the delivery of essential goods to people in home isolation.

Sources said the Commissioner, during his interactions with the heads of various wings and Zonal Sanitary Officers, instructed them to improve sanitation in the city.