Rainwater stagnation on market premises causes inconvenience to customers in Erode

Erode

10 October 2020 23:42 IST

Traders seek proper drainage facility to prevent the problem

Stagnation of rainwater on the premises of the temporary wholesale and retail vegetable market set up at VOC Park Ground here is causing inconvenience to the traders and the public.

The market with over 700 shops functions from evening to the next day morning and is visited by hundreds of shopkeepers, retailers and public everyday. After the premises turned slushy during the rainy season, the Corporation closed the market from October 7 to 9 and tar-topped the premises. On Saturday, the market was reopened. But the rain on Friday night led to stagnation of water on the premises.

Traders have sought for drainage facility on the premises to prevent the problem.

Advertising

Advertising

The district received widespread rainfall on Friday night, with Modakurichi receiving the maximum of 60 mm. Rainfall recorded at other places were Erode 38 mm, Perundurai 26 mm, Gobichettipalayam 27.8 mm, Talavadi 21 mm, Bhavani Sagar 38.2 mm, Bhavani 40 mm, Kodumudi 38.2 mm, Elanthakuttai Medu 28.4 mm, Ammapettai 41.6 m and Gunderipallam 38.2mm.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds damaged standing banana crops in over 40 acre in Anthiyur Taluk. Farmers claimed that crops were ready for harvesting, and have sought compensation.