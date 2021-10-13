Rainwater harvesting campaign launched

Dharmapuri

13 October 2021 22:23 IST

Campaign van for rainwater harvesting ahead of the North-East monsoon was flagged off by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini on Wednesday to spread the message of rainwater harvesting amongst the pubic.

The campaign envisions creating adequate structures to harvest rainwater in time for the monsoons that will enable recharge of ground water aquifers.

The campaign van will spread awareness on rainwater harvesting through short films, and showcase methods of harvesting rainwater depending on the structure of the dwelling units. Polythene can be used on the roof of thatched roofed tenements to collect rainwater in pots. Similarly, rainwater can be collected through pipes installed on roofs and collect the run-off by setting up sand pits according to the administration.

In Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy flagged off the campaign van. The van equipped with LED screen will telecast films on rain water harvesting in all village panchayats, town panchayat, municipalities and corporation limits.