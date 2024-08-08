GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainwater harvesting awareness rally taken out in Krishnagiri

Published - August 08, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya
Students taking out a rally for rainwater harvesting in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Students taking out a rally for rainwater harvesting in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

An awareness rally on rainwater harvesting under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board along side public screening of short films on rainwater harvesting under the Department of Information and Publicity was organised here on Thursday.

Flagging off the rally and distributing awareness fliers among the public, Collector K.M. Sarayu called for setting up rainwater harvesting infrastructure in houses for rainwater collection and storage. The Collector also asked for revival of defunct rainwater harvesting structures and bring them to use.

Ms.Sarayu called for the elimination of gaps between water use and water recharge by reviving pre-existing rainwater channels and desilting of canals. Individual household rainwater harvesting must begin with cleaning of roofs and removing of organic waste such as leaves to prevent clogging of pipes.

Thatched roofed houses may collect rainwater by spreading plastic sheets over the roof and channel rainwater to a recharge pit before diverting it to a well, Collector Sarayu said.

