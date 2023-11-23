HamberMenu
Rainwater enters over 50 houses in Gobichettipalayam

November 23, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Rainwater stagnates on road at a residential area in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district on Thursday.

Rainwater stagnates on road at a residential area in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With rain pounding various parts of Gobichettipalayam taluk for the second consecutive day, water entered over 50 houses at Thalaikombu Pudur in Kugalur village on Thursday.

Residents said rainwater entered their houses at midnight and they shifted the household articles to safe locations. They said their routine life was affected throughout the day. They said whenever it rained, water passed through farm lands and entered the stream. “But the land owner had constructed a wall because of which water entered our habitation,” the residents said and wanted a permanent solution to the problem.

Later, over 50 residents gathered on the road and staged a protest. Gobichettipalayam police and revenue officials held talks with them and pacified them.

A low-level bridge at Thattan Pudur in Arasur village was washed away in the flood, affecting the movement of vehicles. Since the discharge in Kodiveri anicut was 1,600 cusecs, people were banned from taking bath in the anicut.

The district received a total rainfall of 589.10 mm with Kavundapadi and Elanthakuttaimedu receiving 152.20 mm and 101.20 mm respectively. The rainfall recorded in various places are Gobichettipalayam 80.40 mm, Kodiveri 62 mm, Bhavanisagar and Bhavani each 40 mm, Sathyamangalam 34 mm, Nambiyur 28 mm and Kodumudi 20 mm.

