Rainwater enters over 100 houses near Pichaikaran Pallam Canal in Erode

November 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ERODE

With rain pounding various parts of Erode district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, water entered tenements in the Corporation limits causing inconvenience to residents.

Water from Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and Perumpallam Canal entered the Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements at Annai Sathya Nagar, Malli Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Soolai in the early morning as residents moved their household appliances to safer places. The residents said that whenever the city received heavy rain, the water from the clogged canals entered houses in the ground floor.

Water started receding by 10 a.m., after the Corporation workers removed the clogs in the canal with the help of earthmovers.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy inspected the affected areas and held discussions with officials to prevent flooding in the coming days. The Minister distributed food to people and said that medical teams would visit each household and check for fever. He said that food and drinking water would be provided to people and the areas would be fogged to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Encroachments in the canals will be removed and people living along the canals will be provided houses at alternative places,” he added.

Likewise, movement of vehicles through the railway underpass at K.K. Nagar on Chennimalai Road was affected due to the stagnation of rainwater.

The district received a total rainfall of 760.70 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places are Bhavani 124.20 mm, Gunderipallam 86.20 mm, Erode 80.30 mm, Kavundapadi 80.20 mm, Gobichettipalayam 49.20 mm, Kodiveri 44 mm, Chennimalai 42 mm, Modakkurichi 40 mm, Bhavanisagar 36 mm and Varattupallam 32.40 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT