Rainwater enters houses, 150 people moved to relief camp in Erode

With heavy rain lashing various parts of the district on Sunday night, water entered 40 houses at Karukampalayam Adi Dravidar Colony in 46 Pudur Panchayat in Modakkurichi taluk and over 150 people were shifted to a relief camp on Monday.

Due to heavy rain in the last four days, most of the waterways in the taluk are carrying maximum water. Seepage from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and water from Perumpallam Canal entered the waterways at Karukkampalayam leading to stagnation of water in the area. This led to water entering the houses, as panchayat officials shifted people to the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Pudur village.

Villagers said that the waterway was fully encroached in Lakkapuram pachayat. “Since the waterway is not desilted, water entered the houses,” they said and urged the Lakkapuram panchayat to desilt the waterway. Though water started to recede, people are expected to return to their houses only on Tuesday.

The hill area of Talavadi received heavy rain as rain water from the forest areas entered the canal resulting in flooding.

The district received a total of 430.40 mm rainfall, with Modakkurichi receiving 92 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were: Talavadi 54 mm, Erode 38 mm, Kavundapadi 36 mm, Ammapettai 27.2 mm, Gobichettipalayam 25.4 mm, Kodumudi 24 mm, Gunderipallam and Varattupallam 21.2 mm each, Perundurai 21 mm, Chennimalai 20 mm, Bhavani 14 mm and Elanthakuttaimedu 13.4 mm.