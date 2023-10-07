HamberMenu
Rainwater awareness rally held in Krishnagiri

October 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness rally on rainwater harvesting was flagged off by Collector K.M. Sarayu in Krishnagiri.  With the North-East monsoon anticipated soon, rainwater harvesting structures are necessary for water conservation, the Collector said. She urged the public to set up rainwater harvesting structures that would in turn recharge groundwater aquifers. Public and local bodies were called to maintain existing structures and create new water harvesting structures to tap into rainwater.  As a followup, the Collector also released a short film on rainwater harvesting and conservation under the aegis of the Department of Information and Publicity.

The rally that was flagged off at the new bus stand in Krishnagiri concluded at the government higher secondary school.

