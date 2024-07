Heavy rains continued in the Nilgiris for the tenth consecutive day on Thursday, leading to more trees becoming uprooted and power supply continuing to be intermittent in most parts of the district.

In one incident, a eucalyptus tree located around the Ketti police station fell on the station building, causing major damage to the structure. No people were injured in the incident. According to officials, the Nilgiris recorded an average of 23.41 millimetres of rainfall till Thursday morning.