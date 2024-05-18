Rainfall subsides in Tiruppur a day after downpour

There was sporadic rainfall in Tiruppur district on Saturday, a day after heavy downpour in several parts.

The district received 570 mm rainfall over a 24-hour duration until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The average rainfall was 28.54 mm.

The Amaralingeswar Temple, near Amaravathy Dam, was closed for devotees in the evening hours on Saturday as there was heavy rain in the Nallar range of Anamalai hills.

The temple was inundated for a couple of hours on Friday night due to the flash floods.

The water had, however, decreased on Saturday morning and devotees were permitted to have darshan until evening. The flash flood at times of heavy bursts of rainfall in the hills was not unusual, official sources said.

Senior officials of Water Resources Department took stock of the situation on Saturday.

In Tiruppur Corporation areas that witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday, the civic administration has deployed eight suction lorries, each with a capacity of 6,000 litres, to remove inundation at choking points. Two lorries each have been deployed in the four zones, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar said.

The rain gauge station at Madathukulam taluk office recorded heavy rainfall of 77 mm until 8 a.m. on Saturday. Moderate rainfall was recorded at Tiruppur north taluk office - 30 mm, Collector Camp Office - 61 mm, Collectorate - 28 mm, Avinashi taluk office - 42 mm, Uthukuli taluk office - 38.4 mm, Dharapuram taluk office - 37 mm, Mulanur - 25 mm, Kundadam - 20 mm, UIppar dam - 24 mm, Nallathangal odai reservoir - 30 mm, Kangeyam taluk office - 18.6 mm, Vellakovil RI office - 44 mm, Vattamalai Karai odai reservoir - 32.4 mm, and Amaravathy dam - 28 mm.

Light rainfall was recorded at Tiruppur south office - 15 mm, Udumalpet taluk office - 5.3 mm, Thirumoorthy dam - 7 mm, Thirumoorthy dam inspection bungalow - 6 mm.

Palladam received very light rainfall of 2 mm.

The inflow due to the rainfall in Amaravathy and Thirmoorthy dams were 262 cusecs and 466 cusecs respectively. The storage in Amaravathy dam was 522.39 mc ft against the maximum of 4047 mc ft. In Thirumoorthy dam, the storage was 638.23 mc ft against the maximum of 1935 mc ft.