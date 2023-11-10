Rainfall continues to lash Coimbatore; district’s average stands at 12.89 mm

November 10, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rainfall continued to lash Coimbatore on Friday, November 10, 2023, following the previous day’s rains. Sholayar recorded the highest rainfall of 44 mm, while Chinnakallar recorded the lowest at 1 mm of rainfall as of 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Rainfall recorded at various various observatories in mm are as follows: Annur 10.40; Mettuppalayam 6; Chincoa 2; Valparai PAP 43; Valparai taluk 42’ Aliyar 1.60; Sulur 2.30; Pollachi 2; Coimbatore South 7; Airport Peelamedu 0.50; TNAU 6.60; PN Palayam 17; Pilloor dam 41 nd PWD office - Varapatti 9.

BDO office - Thondamuthur received 5 mm; Siruvani Adivaram 7; Madukkarai taluk 10; Podanur Railway Station 13, Kinathukkadavu taluk 20 and Anamalai 6.

In total, all the 23 observatories recorded a total rainfall of 296.40 mm and the average rainfall stood at 12.89 mm.

The Sholayar dam with a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 165 feet has 87.82 feet of water at present, while the Parambikulam dam with an FRL off 72 feet has 46.34 feet water. The Aliyar reservoir with an FRL of 120 feet has 73.05 feet currently.