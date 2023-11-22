Rain water inundates tenements in Erode

November 22, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - ERODE

With heavy rain lashing various parts of Erode district early on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, rain water inundated over 120 houses in the city and residents moved to safer places here.

Both Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and Perumpallam Canal carried copious water and the overflowing canals led to water entering Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements at Annai Sathya Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar, Malli Nagar and Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

Water also entered a few more houses in low-lying areas and in other areas located near canals. The residents moved to safe locations early morning. Earthmovers were pressed into service to clear water clogging in the canals.

Corporation officials who inspected the rain-affected areas said the residents in these areas were given food and their medical needs were attended to immediately. They added that water in the canals started to recede as the day progressed and people returned to their households.

Vehicle movement on the Salem – Coimbatore National Highway was also affected for a while as a portion of the road got submerged at Samigoundan Palayam, near Chithode. Water receded and vehicle movement resumed.

The district received a total rainfall of 350 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places are Perundurai 65 mm, Sathyamangalam 62 mm, Kavundapadi 45.20 mm, Bhavanisagar 36.80 mm, Kodiveri 32 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 24.80 mm and Erode 20.60 mm.

