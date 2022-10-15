Rain water enters houses near Perumpallam Canal in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 15, 2022 13:46 IST

Heavy rains led to water entering houses located along Perumpallam Canal in Erode in Tamil Nadu on October 15. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M.

With heavy rain lashing various parts of the district for the second consecutive day, water entered over 30 houses located near Perumpallam Canal in Erode city on Saturday.

Due to rain early on Friday morning, water entered these houses near Stoney Bridge and residents were moved to safe locations. After water receded, residents returned to their houses in the afternoon. Heavy downpour led to flooding in the canal and water entered these houses again on Saturday morning. However, most of the residents stayed at their houses and the water receded by afternoon.

The district received a total rainfall of 487.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were Bhavani 95 mm, Gunderipallam 75.20 mm, Ammapettai 67.40 mm, Varattupallam 42.60 mm, Talavadi 36 mm, Kodiveri 35 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 23.20 mm,  Perundurai 21 mm, Sathyamangalam 18 mm, Nambiyur 17 mm, Bhavanisagar 16.20 mm, Gobichettipalayam 14.20 mm and Erode 12 mm.

