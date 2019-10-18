Rain triggers landslips in the Nilgiris

Continuing rain in the Nilgiris triggered landslips and flooding of houses in many parts of the district on Friday.

Officials said that Manjoor and Geddai were the most affected by the rain, where a few houses were reportedly damaged and rain water entered around 10 houses on Friday morning. No injuries or loss of life were reported.

Officials said that an average of 53.61 mm rainfall was recorded till Thursday morning, with Kundah receiving 120 mm and Geddai 109 mm. Kinnakorai and Avalanche too received more than 90 mm rainfall.

The intense rain triggered landslips in many areas, affecting traffic along the Udhagamandalam to Manjoor Road and Udhagamandalam-Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya told reporters here that the district administration had identified 283 landslip-prone areas in the district, and people living in those areas were asked to move to safer locations.

Control rooms

The district administration has also set up control rooms in all taluks where officials have been posted round the clock to keep tabs on any emerging situations and to effect contingency measures whenever necessary.

Residents have been asked to contact the toll-free number 1077, to share information on rain or flood-related emergencies anywhere in the district. People have been told to be wary of rain-damaged trees, buildings and electric lines.

Employees of the electricity board have been working on securing damaged power lines, and trimming branches of trees in danger of falling on power cables and electricity poles.

Water was released from the Upper Bhavani Dam, which reached full capacity on Friday.

As a result, people living along the banks of the river further downstream, especially Athikadavu and Pilloor, have been asked to move to higher ground.