Rain triggers another landslip on Bargur ghat road

This is the fifth landslip in the last three weeks on Bargur ghat road in Erode.

Erode

15 November 2021 21:38 IST

Vehicle movement to 32 hamlets in the hill station affected

A day after a landslip at Chettinodi on Bargur ghat road, another landslip occurred near the same spot affecting the movement of vehicles to 32 hamlets in the hill area and to Karnataka on Monday.

At 11.10 a.m., a landslip occurred on the Bargur – Kollegal national highway forcing officials to ban vehicle movement on the stretch. Vehicles were stopped at the check post in the foothills and also at Bargur. This is the fifth landslip in the last three weeks on the ghat road, due to incessant rain.

On Sunday, boulders fell on the road at Chettinodi at 6 a.m. and vehicle movement was disrupted for the whole day. The national highway connects Anthiyur with Kollegal in Karnataka and vehicle movement to 32 hamlets in the Bargur Hills was disrupted. Since trees fell on the electric lines, power supply to the hamlets was snapped. Restoration works were carried out and the boulders were removed and movement of vehicles resumed at 8 a.m. Monday.

