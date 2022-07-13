Rain to continue in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

As per the data released by the India Meteorological Department with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore district will record an average of 28 mm of rainfall on July 15 and 15 mm each on July 16 and 17.

The data with the university revealed that the daily maximum temperature in Coimbatore district is expected to range around 28°C to 30°C and the minimum to be between 21°C to 22°C till the end of this week.

In Tiruppur, the average rainfall on July 14 would be eight mm, four mm on July 15 and 16 and six mm on July 17, the data stated. The maximum temperature in the Tiruppur district would be around 30°C to 31°C and the minimum to be roughly 22°C to 23°C during the period.

In the Nilgiris, the average rainfall on July 14 would be 40 mm, 30 mm on July 15, and 25 mm each on July 16 on July 17, the data stated. The average maximum temperature in the district would be around 14°C and the average minimum to be roughly 10°C from Thursday till Sunday.