Rain stays off Coimbatore district despite IMD issuing orange alert

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 00:16 IST

Coimbatore district did not witness rain till evening on Thursday though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert.

The district received a total rainfall of 1 mm and an average rainfall of 0.07 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the district administration, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, had predicted extremely heavy rainfall between 8.30 a.m. Thursday to 8.30 a.m. Friday.

The Revenue Department, the District Disaster Management Authority, the Fire and Rescue Services and the police were prepared to handle the situation.

Except two tanks, all the 25 tanks in the Noyyal river system in Coimbatore remained full. Obstructions along the overflow lines from Valankulam, which led to inundation of parts of Tiruchi Road and Ramanthapuram, were also removed.

Cincona received 1 mm of rain while remaining 13 rain gauge locations recorded nil rain in the 24 hours period that ended on Thursday morning.