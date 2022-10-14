Rain pushes wholesale price of shallots to ₹80 a kg in Erode

Fine quality shallots were sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg last week; price expected to touch ₹100 a kg in the coming days

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 14, 2022 15:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shallots are sold for ₹80 per kg at the wholesale market in Erode on October 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

ADVERTISEMENT

With rain damaging crops leading to a sharp drop in arrival of shallots at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, the price of shallots has increased from ₹30 a kg last week to ₹80 a kg on Friday.

On an average, 15 tonnes of shallots arrive from Kodumudi, Talavadi, Oddanchatram, Palladam, Tiruppur and from Karnataka to the wholesale market. But due to rain, cultivated crops were damaged, thus affecting the production. As a result, less than five tonnes of shallots arrived.

“Fine quality shallots were sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg last week. But, the price has doubled now,” said a wholesaler who added that the price of shallots could touch ₹100 a kg in the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of big onions that arrive from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, is sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg in the wholesale market. At the Uzhavar Sandhai in Sampath Nagar, shallots were sold for ₹60 a kg.

Likewise, the price of tomatoes in the wholesale market had gone up from ₹25 a kg last week to ₹50 a kg now. Against the usual arrival of over 5,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg of tomatoes, at the market every day, less than 2,800 boxes arrived from Talavadi, Dharmapuri, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Traders said rain and increase in demand due to the festival season pushes the price of shallots and tomatoes every year. “Price of shallots as well as tomato will go up further till the end of October,” said the traders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
fruit and vegetable
prices
Erode

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app