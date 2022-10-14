Rain pushes wholesale price of shallots to ₹80 a kg in Erode

Fine quality shallots were sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg last week; price expected to touch ₹100 a kg in the coming days

Shallots are sold for ₹80 per kg at the wholesale market in Erode on October 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Fine quality shallots were sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg last week; price expected to touch ₹100 a kg in the coming days

With rain damaging crops leading to a sharp drop in arrival of shallots at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, the price of shallots has increased from ₹30 a kg last week to ₹80 a kg on Friday.

On an average, 15 tonnes of shallots arrive from Kodumudi, Talavadi, Oddanchatram, Palladam, Tiruppur and from Karnataka to the wholesale market. But due to rain, cultivated crops were damaged, thus affecting the production. As a result, less than five tonnes of shallots arrived.

“Fine quality shallots were sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg last week. But, the price has doubled now,” said a wholesaler who added that the price of shallots could touch ₹100 a kg in the coming days.

The price of big onions that arrive from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, is sold between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg in the wholesale market. At the Uzhavar Sandhai in Sampath Nagar, shallots were sold for ₹60 a kg.

Likewise, the price of tomatoes in the wholesale market had gone up from ₹25 a kg last week to ₹50 a kg now. Against the usual arrival of over 5,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg of tomatoes, at the market every day, less than 2,800 boxes arrived from Talavadi, Dharmapuri, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Traders said rain and increase in demand due to the festival season pushes the price of shallots and tomatoes every year. “Price of shallots as well as tomato will go up further till the end of October,” said the traders.