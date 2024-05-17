Rain provides respite from heat in Tiruppur, Coimbatore

Heavy rain lashed Tiruppur and surroundings during the latter part of Friday, impacting normal life, but bringing a respite from the intense heat for the last few days.

Vehicle movement was disrupted due to low visibility and water inundation on the roads. Two-wheeler riders struggled to steer their course.

Vehicle movement was slowed down along Perumanallur Road, Kangayam Road, Dharapuram Road, Mangalam Road and other main thoroughfares.

The sky was overcast since morning, and a salubrious weather prevailed, before the downpour began.

Coimbatore city and surroundings also experienced rain in short bursts. Traffic hold-ups along Avinashi Road was noticeable.