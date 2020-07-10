Coimbatore

Rain predicted for Coimbatore, Tiruppur

A tree that fell on the road following heavy rain in Salem on Thursday night.

A tree that fell on the road following heavy rain in Salem on Thursday night.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Coimbatore district would witness South-West Monsoon rain for the next five days, the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had predicted.

It said the district would witness 5 to 8 mm rainfall on each of the next five days – till July 15.

The maximum temperature would be in the 32 – 33 degree Celsius range and the night temperature around 22 degree Celsius.

Tiruppur district would witness slightly lower rainfall – between 2 and 5 mm in the next five days.

On Friday morning, various parts of the district and city woke up to the monsoon showers. It led to water stagnation in low-lying areas and on roads.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. Friday were as follows – Annur - 19 mm, Coimbatore airport - 2.8 mm, Mettupalayam - 4 mm, Cincona - 72 mm, Chinnakalar - 82 mm, Valparai (Parambikulam Aliyar Project area) - 44 mm, Pollachi - 14.4 mm, Sulur - 3 mm and TNAU - 8 mm.

Staff Reporter adds from Erode: Several parts of the district received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall on Friday. In the city, water stagnation affected the movement of vehicles.

Rainfall recorded at various places: Kodumudi - 74.6 mm, Varattupallam - 45.6 mm, Bhavani - 30.4 mm, Chennimalai - 29 mm, Kavundapadi - 29 mm, Perundurai - 16 mm, and Erode - 14 mm.

