Rain lashes Salem, Namakkal districts

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 21, 2022 18:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain continued for third consecutive day in Salem and Namakkal districts on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past three days, rain lashed various parts of Salem and Namakkal districts. In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Friday, Namakkal district received 128.90 mm of rainfall, including 30.40 mm in Mangalapuram, 22 mm in Puduchatram, 20 mm in Paramathi Velur, 17.60 mm in Rasipuram, 10.40 mm in Komarapalayam, 8 mm in Namakkal, 5.50 mm in Collectorate, and 5 mm each at Kolli Hills, Semmedu, Tiruchengode, and Senthamangalam.

Salem district received 54 mm of rainfall, including 12 mm each in Thammampatti and Edappadi, 7.6 mm in Attur, 6.4 mm in Sankagiri, 4 mm in Veeraganur, 3.6 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 3.4 mm in Mettur, 3 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 1.2 mm in Yercaud and 0.8 mm in Salem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday, around noon, heavy rain lashed Salem city. Due to continuous rain for the third consecutive day, water from Selathampatti lake overflowed at Sivathapuram affecting vehicle movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app