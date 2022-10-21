Rain lashes Salem, Namakkal districts

Rain continued for third consecutive day in Salem and Namakkal districts on Friday.

For the past three days, rain lashed various parts of Salem and Namakkal districts. In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Friday, Namakkal district received 128.90 mm of rainfall, including 30.40 mm in Mangalapuram, 22 mm in Puduchatram, 20 mm in Paramathi Velur, 17.60 mm in Rasipuram, 10.40 mm in Komarapalayam, 8 mm in Namakkal, 5.50 mm in Collectorate, and 5 mm each at Kolli Hills, Semmedu, Tiruchengode, and Senthamangalam.

Salem district received 54 mm of rainfall, including 12 mm each in Thammampatti and Edappadi, 7.6 mm in Attur, 6.4 mm in Sankagiri, 4 mm in Veeraganur, 3.6 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 3.4 mm in Mettur, 3 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 1.2 mm in Yercaud and 0.8 mm in Salem.

On Friday, around noon, heavy rain lashed Salem city. Due to continuous rain for the third consecutive day, water from Selathampatti lake overflowed at Sivathapuram affecting vehicle movement.