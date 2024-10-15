Rain lashes Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts; Tourists banned at Kodiveri dam in Erode

Rainfall continued for the second consecutive day in various parts of Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts. Tourists have been prohibited from visiting Kodiveri dam in Erode for two days. Rural areas in the three districts witnessed moderate rainfall.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Tuesday, Erode district received 382.60 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 22.51 mm. Nambiyur received the highest amount of 56 mm of rain, followed by 34.40 mm in Elanthaikuttai Medu, 32 mm in Varattupallam Dam, 30.20 mm in Gobichettipalayam, 27 mm in Chennimalai, 24 mm in Kodumudi, 23 mm in Sathyamangalam, 20.60 mm in Bhavanisagar Dam, 20 mm in Kavundapadi, 19.20 mm in Kodiveri Dam, 17 mm in Perundurai, 16 mm each at Kunderipallam Dam and Thalavadi, 15.20 mm in Bhavani, 13 mm in Erode, 11 mm in Modakkurichi, and 8 mm in Ammapettai. A house was partially damaged at Sathyamangalam in the district.

The Water Resources Department in Erode district issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the intensified Northeast Monsoon rain in the area. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain for the next three days, increasing the risk of flooding at Bhavani River. As a precautionary measure, tourists are prohibited from visiting Kodiveri Dam for the next two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) to ensure their safety.

In Namakkal district, 226.40 mm of rainfall was registered and the average rainfall was 18.87 mm. Namakkal registered 35 mm of rainfall, followed by 27 mm in the Collectorate, 24.30 mm in Tiruchengode, 22 mm each at Mohanur and Kolli Hills, 20 mm in Erumapatti, 18 mm each at Senthamangalam and Puduchatram, 15 mm in Paramathi Velur, 14.50 mm in Rasipuram, 6 mm in Komarapalayam and 4.60 mm in Mangalapuram.

Likewise, Salem district registered 145.1 mm of rainfall, including 18 mm in Omalur, 16.1 mm in Sankari, 15 mm in Nathakarai, 13.8 mm in Mettur, 9.5 mm in Danishpet, 9.2 mm in Salem, 9 mm each at Yercaud, and Kariyakovil, 8 mm in Gangavalli, 7.2 mm in Edappadi, 7 mm each at Aanaimaduvu and Thammampatti, 6 mm in Veeraganoor, 4.8 mm in Attur, 4 mm in Yethapur, and 1.5 mm in Vazhapadi. At Pannapuram near Mettur, a hut was partially damaged due to the rain.

