Rain lashes Salem district; 20 goats die in lightning strike

September 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Rain lashed rural areas in Salem district and in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday, 286.72 mm of rainfall was recorded. Due to a lightning strike, 20 goats died at Kolathur.

On Friday evening, around 9 p.m., several parts of Salem district, especially rural areas, started getting heavy rain.

Of the 286.72 mm of rainfall, Mettur received the highest amount of 58.60 mm, followed by 44 mm in Attur, 40 mm in Gangavalli, 37 mm each in Edappadi and Thalaivasal, 9.40 mm in P.N. Palayam, 9 mm each in Thammampatti and Sankagiri, 8.50 mm in Salem, 8 mm in Kadayampatti, 7.20 mm in Yercaud, 7 mm in Veeraganur, 5.02 in Omalur, 4 mm in Kariyakovil, and 3 mm in Anaimaduvu.

K. Ayyandurai (47), a farmer residing at Karaikadu near Govindapadi in Kolathur, was rearing 20 goats. Early Saturday morning, rain lashed Kolathur locality. At that time, due to a lighting strike, 20 goats in an open shed near his house died. On information, Revenue and veterinary doctors came to the spot and inquired and performed postmortem on the spot.

Namakkal district received 106.20 mm of rainfall, including 39 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 31 mm in Mohanur, 13 mm in Senthamangalam, 6 mm in Rasipuram, 4 mm each at Erumapatti and Komarapalayam, 3 mm in Collectorate, 2.20 mm in Namakkal, and 2 mm each at Puduchatram and Tiruchengode.