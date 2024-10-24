Rain lashes Salem city

Rainwater stagnated in many residential areas in the city as heavy rain lashed for 30 minutes on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, various parts of the Salem district received moderate rainfall. In the night, heavy rain poured at Attur and Danishpet for over two hours. On Thursday morning, Salem city received heavy downpour from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Due to the sudden downpour, students struggled to reach their schools. Rainwater stagnated at Salem Old Bus Stand and near Gandhi Statue. Due to a block in a sewage channel in the locality, rainwater and sewage water flowed over the road.

On seeing this, Salem Town police personnel cleared the block and made way for the flow of rainwater, the video of which went viral in social media. In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Thursday, Salem district received 151.1 mm including 47 mm in Danishpet, 46 mm in Attur, 26.2 mm in Yercaud, 15 mm in Yethapur, 4 mm in Mettur, 3.7 mm in Salem, 2 mm each at Omalur and Thammampatti, and 1.2 mm in Vazhapadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.