Rain lashes Salem city

Published - October 24, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Rainwater stagnated in many residential areas in the city as heavy rain lashed for 30 minutes on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, various parts of the Salem district received moderate rainfall. In the night, heavy rain poured at Attur and Danishpet for over two hours. On Thursday morning, Salem city received heavy downpour from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Due to the sudden downpour, students struggled to reach their schools. Rainwater stagnated at Salem Old Bus Stand and near Gandhi Statue. Due to a block in a sewage channel in the locality, rainwater and sewage water flowed over the road.

On seeing this, Salem Town police personnel cleared the block and made way for the flow of rainwater, the video of which went viral in social media. In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Thursday, Salem district received 151.1 mm including 47 mm in Danishpet, 46 mm in Attur, 26.2 mm in Yercaud, 15 mm in Yethapur, 4 mm in Mettur, 3.7 mm in Salem, 2 mm each at Omalur and Thammampatti, and 1.2 mm in Vazhapadi.

