Rain lashes Salem and Erode districts for second day

Rainwater logging at Advaita Ashram Raod in Salem city causes inconvenience to road users following overnight incessant rain lashed many parts of the Salem district on Tuesday, 11 October 2022. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Erode district recorded 440.6 mm of rainfall and Salem district recorded 425.50 mm of rainfall

Rain lashes Salem and Erode districts for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

As on Sunday, on Monday night, also, heavy rain lashed rural parts of Salem and Erode districts. Namakkal District received moderate rainfall. Due to rain, several areas in Alagapuram in Salem are waterlogged. In the past 24 hours that ended on Tuesday, 8 a.m., Erode district recorded 440.6 mm of rainfall, Salem district recorded 425.50 mm of rainfall, and Namakkal district recorded 292 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall in Erode district was 25.91 mm, and Kodivery received the highest amount of 99 mm of rainfall, followed by 73 mm in Gobichettipalayam, 51.20 mm in Elanthakuttai Medu, 50 mm in Sathyamangalam, 40 mm in Nambiyur, 38 mm in Kodumudi, 31 mm in Bhavanisagar, 16.20 mm in Kunderipallam, 13.40 mm in Ammapettai, 8.80 mm in Varattupallam, 7 mm in Modakurichi, 5 mm in Chennimalai, 4 mm in Thalavadi, and 2 mm each in Perundurai and Kavundapadi.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 28.36 mm, and Aanaimaduvu received the highest amount of 105 mm rainfall, followed by 90 mm in Thammampatti, 52 mm in Kariyakovil, 41 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 40 mm in Gangavalli, 23.6 mm in Attur, 20 mm in Yercaud, 18 mm in Edappadi, 10 mm in Kadayampatti, 9 mm in Omalur, 8 mm in Veeraganur, 7.8 mm in Salem, and 1.1 mm in Sankagiri.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 24.33 mm, and Kollihills Semmedu received the highest amount of 71 mm of rainfall, followed by 57 mm in Senthamangalam, 39 mm in Collectorate, 35 mm in Namakkal, 30 mm in Puduchatram, 17 mm in Mangalapuram, 14 mm each at Mohanur and Rasipuram, 10 mm in Erumapatti, 3 mm in Tiruchengode, and 2 mm in Paramathi Velur.