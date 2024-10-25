Rain lashes rural parts of Salem; Aanaimaduvu dam nearing its full capacity

Heavy rain lashed rural parts of the district on Friday with Aanaimaduvu dam nearing its full capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday around 11 p.m., rain started to lash various parts of the district and rural areas received heavy downpour for more than four hours. The rain continued till the early hours of Friday. Rainwater flowed over the roads at Vazhapadi, Puzhuthi Kuttai, Kurichi, Pungamaduvu, Aranoortumalai, Neyyamalai, and Aanaimadvu localities.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Friday, Salem district received 276.1 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 17.26 mm. Aanaimaduvu received the highest amount of rain, 153 mm, followed by 29 mm in Veeraganoor, 22 mm in Yethapur, 16.6 mm in Salem, 16 mm in Kariyakovil, 14 mm in Gangavalli, 13 mm in Nathakarai, 6.2 mm in Attur, 3.9 mm in Vazhapadi, 1.8 mm in Yercaud, and 0.6 mm in Mettur.

The Aanaimaduvu dam nearing its full capacity of 67.25 feet. In a release, the Water Resources Department said that on Friday at 12 noon., the water level touched 64.67 feet and inflow into the dam stood at 286 cusecs. With the water level touching 65.25 feet, considering the safety of the dam, water will be released any time, the WRD added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.