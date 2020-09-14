Rain lashes Krishnagiri district

Krishnagiri

14 September 2020 22:33 IST

The Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam was slowly filling up as rain continued to lash various parts of the district on Monday. The KRP reservoir received 1053 cusecs and recorded an outflow of 92 cusecs. The total capacity of the dam was 52 feet, and the reservoir level on Monday was 38.70mm.

The district received an average rainfall of 7.20 mm with Thally recording the maximum rainfall of 30 mm, followed by Denkanikottai- 9mm, Hosur and Rayakottai -7mm, Shoolagiri - 6 mm. Krishnagiri registered 5.20mm rainfall.

Kelavarapalli dam continued to receive copious amounts of rainfall with Karnataka recording heavy rain. The dam’s total capacity is 44.28 feet, and the current storage level was 40.18 feet on Monday. Kelavarapalli dam received 1,120 cusecs of water and the total outflow was 1208 cusecs.

Advertising

Advertising