Rain lashes Erode district

December 12, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated December 13, 2022 12:00 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Rainwater stagnating at Kalaimadu Silai bus stop in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Heavy rain for over an hour on Monday morning led to stagnation of water on many roads in Erode district. In the absence of shelters at many bus stops, both in the city and outskirts, commuters were forced to take shelter under trees. As water stagnated at Kalaimadu Silai bus stop on Chennimalai Road, vehicles moved at a slow pace resulting in traffic congestion. The rain that started at 9 a.m. stopped by 10.30 a.m. The district received a total rainfall of 177.6 mm as recorded at 7 a.m. on Monday. The rainfall recorded at various places were: Nambiyur 60 mm, Gunderipallam 17.4 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 16.80 mm, Gobichettipalayam 14.20 mm, Sathyamangalam 11 mm, Perundurai 9 mm, Kavundapadi 7.40 mm and Kodiveri 8 mm.

