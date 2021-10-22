Rain lashes Erode district for second consecutive day

ERODE

22 October 2021 22:40 IST

Many parts of the district continue to receive rain for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Rain led to inundation of crops in many villages in Talavadi, Kodumudi and Gobichettipalayam while the water level at Varattupallam reservoir reached its maximum storage level of 33.33 feet.

The reservoir is located at the foothills of Bargur Hills and due to rains in the hill area, the reservoir received copious water. The reservoir’s storage capacity is 1.39 tmc and the inflow is 140 cusecs while the discharge is 40 cusecs. Likewise, the Sadayampalayam lake in corporation limits was filled to the brim due to rain.

The district received a total rainfall of 353.10 mm while rainfall recorded at various places were Varattupallam - 48.4 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu - 44 mm, Gobichettipalayam - 35.8 mm, Ammapettai and Bhavani - 27.6 mm each, Modakkurichi - 24 mm, Erode - 23 mm, Chennimalai - 22 mm, Kodumudi - 18.2 mm and Kavundapadi - 18 mm.

Meanwhile, water level at Bhavanisagar Dam stood at 102 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 6,813 cusecs while the discharge was 4,000 cusecs in the River Bhavani, and 2,300 cusecs in the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.