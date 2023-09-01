ADVERTISEMENT

Rain lashes Erode district, eight cars damaged in wall collapse 

September 01, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Rain accompanied by thunder lashed many parts of Erode district early on Friday morning.

The district received a total rainfall of 269.50 mm while Kodumudi received the maximum of 86.80 mm.

Rainfall recorded in other places (in mm) were Nambiyur - 48; Erode - 37; Bhavani - 32.80; Perundurai - 28; Varattupallam dam - 11.40; and Gobichettipalayam - 9.20.

Meanwhile, eight cars parked at a workshop at Uthukadu in Chithode were damaged after the wall of a marriage hall fell on them. Chithode police and revenue officials held inquiries..

